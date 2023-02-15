Sinn Féin President extends best wishes to Nicola Sturgeon on her resignation as Scottish First Minister

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her warmest regards and best wishes to Nicola Sturgeon as she steps down as the First Minister of Scotland.

Teachta McDonald said:

"I was sorry to learn this morning of the decision of Nicola Sturgeon to resign as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party.

"She has been an incredible advocate for the independence of her country, and I know that she will remain so as she steps down from office.

"She has taken a strong stance against Brexit and its impact on Scotland, as well as the undermining of devolved institutions by the Tories in London.

"She leaves a strong legacy, and I want to take this opportunity to offer every my warmest regards and best wishes to Nicola and her husband Peter for the future."