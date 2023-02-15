Government must end scandalous failure to support survivors of domestic violence – Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has urged the Taoiseach to end the scandalous delay of supports for survivors of domestic violence.

Figures published by the Examiner today show shocking delays to district court waiting times for family law domestic violence victims. This follows the government’s ongoing failure to deliver adequate refuge provision so that all counties can offer safe accommodation to survivors.

Speaking today in the Dáil, Teachta McDonald said:

“District court waiting times for family law domestic violence victims published by the Examiner today paint a shocking picture for victims of domestic abuse and coercive control.

“Of the eight courts with the longest waiting times for victims we know that six of them have no refuge or safe accommodation provision in their counties.

“Time and again this Government speaks about an epidemic of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence but there is no urgency in their actions.

“We welcomed the Third Strategy but publishing a document alone will not prevent abuse or protect victims.

“We cannot wait for the establishment of the new agency to address the absence of safe accommodation in nine counties, and courts cannot prevent abuse if they do not have the judges to hear domestic violence cases.

“When will the Heads of Bill for the new agency be published and will safe accommodation be delivered this year for the counties currently without any refuge provision.”