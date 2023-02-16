‘€1 billion peace funding transformative for communities’ - Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has urged community groups to apply for ‘transformative’ EU Peace Plus funding that is set to open for applications in the summer.

The Foyle MLA said:

"It’s welcome news that over €1 billion worth of transformative EU Peace Plus Funding is set to open for applications from local community groups this summer.

“This will create jobs, help regenerate communities and fund major infrastructure projects.

“I would urge groups who plan to apply for this funding to take part in advice workshops facilitated by the Special EU Programmes Body next month.”