MacManus Calls On Minister Ryan To Ensure Addition Of Western Rail Corridor To TEN-T Network
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called on Minister Eamon Ryan to ensure the addition of the Western Rail Corridor to the TEN-T Network. It has been widely reported in recent days that the all-island rail review will recommend the partial reopening of the rail line from Athenry to Claremorris. Therefore the Midlands Northwest representative believes that there is no excuse for the Government to oppose the addition of the Western Rail Corridor to the TEN-T Network any longer.
MEP MacManus said:
“For some time now I have been urging Minister Eamon Ryan to facilitate the addition of the Western Rail Corridor to the TEN-T Network. Transport infrastructure included on this Network are eligible for significant EU funding and it will be a vital source of funding for the reopening of the rail line.”
“I recently submitted amendments on the European Parliament Transport Committee to include the Western Rail Corridor on the Network. I have been informed that in order for these amendments to be adopted by the European Parliament, a clear signal of endorsement from the Irish Government is required.”
“Minister Ryan has refused to endorse my amendments until the publication of the all-island rail review. However, as its publication requires Ministerial approval on both sides of the border, Minister Ryan informed me that publication has been delayed indefinitely due to the absence of an Executive in the north.”
“It has been widely reported in the media that the all-island rail review will recommend the partial reopening of the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry To Claremorris. While this would be a welcome first step, it is imperative that the whole Western Rail Corridor is from Athenry to Collooney is eventually reopened. Regardless, there is no excuse to oppose the addition of the Western Rail Corridor to the TEN-T Network any longer. Failure to do so opens the possibility that we will miss out on securing EU funding to help deliver reopening of the rail line.”
“Closing the door on this funding would add unnecessary costs to the State for reopening of the rail line. We would be shooting ourselves in the foot.”
“My fear is that the Government intend to use the absence of European funding as an excuse not to invest in the reopening of this line. The Government has a poor track record of investing in transport in the West of Ireland and people across the West will be sceptical of their willingness to deliver this vital infrastructure.”
MacManus concluded, “I am calling on Minister Ryan to state clearly that the Irish Government will endorse the addition of the Western Rail Corridor to the TEN-T Network to ensure that this project can be delivered.” ENDS