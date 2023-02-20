Gang attack on Dublin Gardaí absolutely deplorable - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has condemned the distressing scenes in Ballyfermot earlier today in which two Gardaí were attacked by a group. The incident comes in the wake of more than 100 resignations from An Garda Síochana in 2022.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Kenny said:

“Unfortunately, we are speaking again today about yet another vicious attack on frontline members of An Garda Siochana during the course of their work protecting their communities. It is my understanding that one of the Gardaí was subsequently treated for facial injuries.

“First and foremost I would like to send my thoughts and best wishes to both members who were set upon during the course of their duties.

“Let me be quite clear, these horrendous attacks cannot and will not be tolerated. The details emerging about this incident are frightening, and must be causing serious concern for the majority of decent, ordinary people living and working in Ballyfermot and the wider south Dublin area.

“In no way do the actions of those responsible represent the majority of people in Ballyfermot and their actions should not be allowed to tar an entire community.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information related to this attack to come forward confidentially and assist in identifying those involved. They must be brought to justice.

“Gardaí must be able to carry out their duties safely. The government must do everything possible to appropriately resource and support police officers so that they can get on with their jobs protecting communities without fearing such disgraceful violence.”