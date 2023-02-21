‘Housing Executive rent rise will add more pressure to families’ - Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the rise in Housing Executive rents will pile more pressure on families who are already struggling.

The party’s housing spokesperson said an Executive is needed now to protect people.

Ciara Ferguson said:

“Confirmation that Housing Executive rents will be increased by 7% is deeply concerning and will add more pressure on struggling families.

“This is the biggest rise in Housing Executive rents for many years at time when people are struggling to keep the heat and lights on.

“Decisions like this are the outworking of the DUP’s failure to form an Executive that has left departments at the mercy of savage Tory Budget cuts and no local minister working to protect families during a cost-of-living crisis.

“We need an Executive formed and parties working together to support workers and families now. That’s the best way to protect people.”