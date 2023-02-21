Government fails to tackle cost of living crisis as households continue to struggle under high prices - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty has described today’s announcement by government as one that fails to tackle the cost of living crisis faced by working families, as they continue to struggle with soaring prices.

The Donegal TD warned that workers and families will see their incomes stretched as soaring energy bills, food prices, rents and mortgage payments continue to bear down on them.

Teachta Doherty said:

“Households were waiting today for action to reduce the cost of living and support them as they deal with soaring prices.

“What the government announced today will leave many out in the cold, with no measures to reduce rents, support homeowners with rising mortgage costs or tackle soaring energy bills.

“With rents soaring across the state, there was no additional support for struggling renters.

“With interest rates pushing up mortgage costs, for many by thousands of euros this year, there was no support for struggling homeowners.

“With energy bills still sky-high, there was no action to support households as they face extortionate bills for electricity, gas and home heating oil.

“Sinn Féin has campaigned for a Spring Bonus to be paid to the most vulnerable, to pensioners, citizens with disabilities, lone parents, carers and those on low incomes. I welcome that the government took on board our view on this.

“But with households relying on welfare now experiencing a real cut in their incomes, the government failed to protect the most vulnerable in our society today.

"I am at a complete loss as to how the government has sat around for two months and come up with what they have today."