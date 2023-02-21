Clarity on strategy and support needed to realise green hydrogen opportunity - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Darren O'Rourke TD, says clarity on strategy and support is needed from the government in order to realise the huge potential of Irish green hydrogen to help decarbonise sectors here and across Europe.

Speaking following a recent meeting in Galway with representative of Galway Hydrogen Hub, Teachta O'Rourke said;

“Green hydrogen is emerging as a sustainable solution for the decarbonisation of many sectors. It has the potential to act as a store for surplus renewable energy, an alternative source of energy for hard-to-decarbonise sectors, and an alternative source of fuel in the transport sector, including for long-haul and heavy goods vehicles.

“Last Friday in Galway, I met with representatives of Galway Hydrogen Hub (GH2). GH2 is a consortium consisting of seven members - University of Galway, the Port of Galway, CIÉ Group and Bus Éireann, Aran Islands Ferries, Lasta Mara Teo, Aer Arann Islands, and SSE Renewables.

“They plan to develop a Hydrogen Valley in the Galway region, similar to those launched in other European countries. A Hydrogen Valley is a regional ecosystem that links hydrogen research, production, distribution and transportation with various end users in, for example, transport and industry. It is very welcome to see such innovation and energy in this area.

“The potential and opportunity is there. It is very clear, however, that the Government need to quickly bring forward a clear strategy which outlines the support and regulatory framework for green hydrogen. There is a commitment in the Climate Action Plan 2023 to develop a policy/regulatory roadmap for green hydrogen use. Minister Eamon Ryan should outline his intention in this regard.”