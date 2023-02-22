Government must support Google workers in the face of huge job losses - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the announcement that Google is to slash 240 jobs from its Irish workforce is a crushing blow for the workers and called for the government to do all they can to support the workers.

Teahcta O’Reilly said:

“The news that Google is due to cut 240 jobs from its Irish workforce is a crushing blow for the workers, their families, and their communities.

“This is another shock for the tech industry in Ireland and a sign that volatility still pervades the sector.

“As one of the most significant technology sectors in Europe, these reports are a worrying development for tech workers in Ireland.

“Twitter, Stripe, Intel, Dell, Microsoft and Meta/Facebook are just some of the companies who have implemented, or intend to implement, restructuring of their workforce with job losses occurring or on the way.

“It is essential that the government engage with workers and companies in the tech sector to see what can be done to reverse this recent trend.

“Furthermore, Google must engage quickly and in good faith with the workers and their representatives regarding this announcement and fair redundancy package.

“In addition to engaging with Google, the Department of Enterprise must work with IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland to understand the skills profile of impacted staff and ensure that profiles are shared with client companies of all state agencies who may be hiring or looking for similar skills.

“The volatility in the tech sector over the past number of months further reinforces the need for all workers to join, and be active, in their trade union. Workers need a strong voice in the workplace and the only way to achieve this is through trade unionism.

“I offer mine and Sinn Féin’s solidarity and support to the workers at Google in what is a very difficult time.”