Joint Statement from the Political Leaders on the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

“We extend our heartfelt solidarity to DCI John Caldwell and his family after yesterday evening’s cowardly gun attack which has left him critically injured.

Our thoughts are with John and his family and we wish him a full recovery.

We stand united in our outright condemnation of this attack after he was shot in Omagh, Co. Tyrone yesterday evening in front of his son and other children and young people at a sports facility.

We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder.

The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered.

There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace.

Those responsible must be brought to justice.

This will require the full co-operation of the public whom we call upon to assist police in this attempted murder investigation.

Together we stand with John’s family and his colleagues in the police service at this time.”

Michelle O’Neill MLA

Sinn Féin Vice-President

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP

DUP Leader

Naomi Long MLA

Leader of the Alliance Party for Northern Ireland

Doug Beattie MLA

Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party

Colum Eastwood MP

Leader of the Social Democratic & Labour Party