Historic Downpatrick discovery needs urgent response - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the potential discovery of Ireland’s biggest prehistoric Bronze Age site in Downpatrick needs an urgent response from government agencies to ensure the rich heritage of the site is not lost forever.

The South Down MP contacted various government departments following last night’s revelations from the popular archeological television series ‘Time Team’ that a Bronze Age site had been uncovered during excavation works associated with the construction of the new Down High School.

Chris Hazzard said:

“This is a significant historical discovery in Downpatrick; potentially the largest prehistoric Bronze Age site found anywhere to date in Ireland.

“It raises urgent and important questions now about future construction on, or near this site.

“Today I have asked authorities to urgently outline how they now plan to protect and appropriately examine the area to ensure we do not destroy what could be one of Ireland’s most important prehistoric sites.

“The potential historical significance of this site demands an urgent, and thorough response from all those government agencies with a responsibility for the protection of our social and cultural heritage.”