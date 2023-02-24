Sinn Féin Leader to address gathering at GPO to mark anniversary of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald will address today's gathering at the GPO to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the gathering, Ms McDonald said:

“For 12 long and painful months, the courageous people of Ukraine have resisted Russia's criminal invasion of their beloved homeland. Ireland stands with them against Vladimir Putin's attack on sovereignty, self determination and international law.

"We stand with Ukraine's right to endure as a free and peaceful nation. Today’s gathering at the GPO will be a demonstration of our unwavering unity and solidarity with Ukraine as the invasion enters its second year.

“Putin must understand that the international community will remain united with Ukraine for however long it takes to face down his brutal invasion. There can be no victory for Russian military aggression over Ukrainian sovereignty. No victory for a power that brazenly violates international law.

“Putin must immediately withdraw his army and end the invasion. Standing resolutely against the Putin invasion, the international community and international diplomacy must use all its muscle to end the war and begin the journey to peace. This must be a lasting peace based on the values of democracy, integrity and the rule of international law.

“The people of Ukraine have shown the world that they will not give in to Putin's onslaught. Today, against all the odds and in the face of immense brutality, they are holding their country. I believe Ukraine will win-out and its people will again live in the peace and freedom that they so cherish.”