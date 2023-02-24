Minister for Sport must urge GAA to reverse cashless ticket sales policy - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport, Chris Andrews, has called on the Minister for Sport and Sport Ireland to engage with the GAA over its cashless ticket sales policy.

Teachta Andrews said:

"The GAA is the biggest grassroots organisation in Ireland and is a central pillar in community life.

"For many the love of the sport starts at an early age and follows through their whole life.

"It is disappointing to see the GAA introduce a cashless policy for tickets, which will without doubt have a disproportionate impact on some of the most marginalised and vulnerable groups in our community.

"Despite the cashless only ticket sales being put in place, cash is still widely used within the grounds whether it be for food or match programmes.

"So, it appears to be an inconsistent position.

"Research from Age Action shows that two thirds of over-65 age groups rely on cash.

"Last year we saw AIB reverse their decision to remove cash services on the premise that the move would adversely impact several groups, such as the older generation.

"I have written to the Minister for Sport and Sport Ireland, asking that they listen to the concerns of groups such as Age Action, Age NI and GAA for All.

"And that both the Minister and Sport Ireland engage with the GAA to find a solution for the more marginalised and vulnerable groups in our community."