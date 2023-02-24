“Industrial farm model threatens to kill off Irish family farms” – MacManus visits Cavan Beef Farmers

“Industrial farm model threatens to kill off Irish family farms” – MacManus visits Cavan Beef Farmers



Sinn Féin MEP calls for “key farming supports” and “generational renewal strategy”.



After meeting with local beef farmers in Cavan this week, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said that the burdens being foisted upon small farmers and the lack of generational renewal in terms of young people taking over their family farms, will lead to the destruction of the Irish family farm model, and the take-over of farming in Ireland by large industrial operators, if urgent action isn’t taken at Government level.



MEP MacManus said:

“This week, I have been meeting with farmers, farming organisations and agri-food entities across the Midlands-Northwest constituency with Sinn Féin local representatives. Yesterday in Cavan I meet some small beef farmers with local Sinn Féin TD Pauline Tully TD and Cllr. Paddy McDonald from Cavan.”



“What we have been hearing from them and others confirms some of our greatest fears for the future of family farming in Ireland. The lack of young people entering farming bodes ill for the future if action is not taken to address this.”



“The state needs to do more to make farming more appealing and viable for young people, but any farmer will tell you that it is not without its challenges.”



MacManus spoke of a disconnect between decision makers and farmers. “Farmers are not being consulted properly in public policy decision making, whether it’s the one-size fits all approach by the EU, or the disregard by state authorities at national and local level for rural concerns, there is a clear disconnect. The implications of the Residential Zoned Land Tax on farmers is just one example out of many.”



“Family farmers are being left behind by the state, the small farmers are being forgotten about, and young people from farming communities seem to be just an afterthought.”



“As a rapporteur for the upcoming report in the European Parliament on ‘generational renewal and the future of farming, I will be highlighting these legitimate grievances, where the Irish government and EU are failing to adequately support our family farmers.”



MacManus concluded, “We have now reached a point where rising costs, soaring inflation, administrative burdens, youth emigration and rural depopulation are decimating are rural communities and threatening the very existence of the family farms. This situation cannot continue.” ENDS



Sinn Féin representatives Chris MacManus MEP, Cllr. Paddy McDonald, and Pauline Tully TD visiting beef farmers Michael Farrelly and Kevin Smith in Cavan this week

