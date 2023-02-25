Louise O’Reilly TD welcomes government plans to amend domestic violence leave legislation

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers' Rights, Louise O'Reilly TD, has welcomed reports that the government will amend serious flaws to their domestic violence leave legislation.

The legislation, which is due to reach final stage in the Seanad next week, models the new domestic violence leave on the previous sick pay model. This means survivors' pay could be cut by 30%, leaving victims in financial hardship and risking alerting an abuser of their plans to leave if their pay slips are monitored.

Teachta O'Reilly raised the matter in the Dáil earlier this week with the Taoiseach.

Speaking today, Teachta O'Reilly said:

"I welcome media reports this morning that the government will now make amendments to their domestic violence leave legislation to address the shocking flaw in their bill which would allow survivors' pay to be cut.

"The government's legislation is clearly badly designed and could potentially put victims at risk by alerting their abuser of their plans to leave.

"I want to commend Women's Aid, the National Women's Council and trade unions who have been advocating for survivors on this to ensure that the legislation is fit for purpose.

"Sinn Féin will study the government's amendments carefully to ensure that they address these flaws. The legislation must be survivor-centred and meet survivors' needs to ensure that they get this crucial support when they need it.

"This leave could make a massive difference to victims as they seek help and it is vital that we get this right."