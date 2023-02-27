Sinn Féin President welcomes conclusion of Protocol negotiations

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD this afternoon welcomed the conclusion of negotiations between London and Brussels and the fact that a deal has been struck. She said the party will meet this evening to carefully assess the detail of the deal.

Teachta McDonald said:

“I welcome today’s announcement that negotiations between London and Brussels on the Protocol have now concluded and a deal has been struck.

“We have yet to see the full detail of the agreement reached, but will meet this evening to carefully asses the detail and what it will mean in practice.

“Sinn Féin have made clear to London and Brussels throughout this process that our priorities are ensuring there is no hard border on the island of Ireland, protecting the Good Friday Agreement, and safeguarding access to the single market for the whole island. It is crucial that the agreement works for ordinary people across the island, including businesses and the wider community.

“We have always said that a deal was reachable with positive, constructive solutions at its heart.

“We have been firmly of the view that both the EU and British government must maintain the elements of the Protocol that work well, and make it easier through joint agreement for businesses to grasp the opportunities of the Protocol with minimal disruption to continue to create jobs and strengthen the economy.

“We are now at a turning point and that is good news for business and wider society. People in the north want and deserve certainty and stability.

“The economic possibilities the Protocol opens up must be seized to benefit people in the north.

“The onus is now on the DUP to end its blockade of Stormont and join with the rest of us and make politics work. People in the north have had enough of political theatrics and deadlock. They want to see the politicians they elected back at the Executive table delivering for them and their families on the issues that matter.

“The DUP need to get back to the executive table as soon as possible so that politicians can get on with the jobs they were elected to do- investing in the health service, delivering for all communities and providing much needed support with rising costs.”