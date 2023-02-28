Sinn Féin proposals on pay transparency move forward - Pa Daly TD and Rose Conway-Walsh TD

With a second stage reading of their bill on pay transparency to commence this week, Sinn Féin TDs Pa Daly and Rose Conway-Walsh have spoken on the importance of the reforms the bill contains.

Second stage proceedings for the bill will commence on Thursday the 2nd of March at approximately 5.30pm and both Deputies have called on the government to allow the bill to proceed to committee stage.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

“Companies are currently required to report any gender pay gaps which may exist within their organisations. However this is only one part of the picture, and we have seen that a number of pay gaps can exist.

“An ESRI report in January of this year stated that workers from Eastern Europe are paid as much as 40 per cent less than their Irish counterparts. The problem affects lower paid and manual professions most.

“In addition, there is evidence that young people understand and demand pay transparency far more. They understand they are at risk of being left behind without it, and businesses should recognise the competitive advantage.

“The second stage reading of this bill will be an important milestone in implementing a fairer system for all these disadvantaged groups, and I would urge the government to allow the bill to pass to committee stage. Government Senators have also moved a bill on this matter, and I briefed Minister O’Gorman on our bill last year. Action needs to be taken soon and we in Sinn Féin would welcome any serious proposal to do so."

Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“This bill is a practical step to make pay more transparent. Under this legislation companies will have to include details on the salary when they post a job vacancy.

“The process of applying for jobs can be a gruelling task with many steps to the application process.

“All workers should be able to see in advance what pay or pay range based on experience is being offered. This allows people to make an informed decision on whether to apply.

“Workers already employed by the company or in the same sector should be able to see the pay being advertised to new recruits.

“All workers stand to benefit from this common sense change to employment law.

“This change will particularly help women and minorities to ensure that they are being offered the same remuneration at the end of the applications process as any other candidate.

“This bill will also level the playing field for companies that already provide this level of transparency on pay.”