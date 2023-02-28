Government must establish a Child Maintenance Service - Claire Kerrane TD

“The model I have proposed draws on our extensive work on this issue, and echoes calls from leading lone parent organisations, such as SPARK and One Family Ireland.

“We want to take child maintenance out of the courts and instead, see a statutory agency step in when it comes to the arrangement, calculation and payment of child maintenance rather than leaving it up to the lone parent alone.

“We know that child maintenance, where paid can play a key role in reducing child poverty, this is one reason why having a robust system in place is so important.

“The Minister must consider our proposals carefully and make sure that families are given the support that they need. It is not enough to end the existing flawed approach, without putting an alternative in place.

“While, unfortunately, the Child Maintenance Review Group did not reach a consensus on the establishment of a Child Maintenance Service, a majority of the Group deemed it worthy. The Minister cannot just leave it at that.

“Once and for all, we need to support lone parent families in seeking maintenance and receiving it.”