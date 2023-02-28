O’Neill tells Sunak to keep positive momentum going to restore Executive

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has spoken with the British Prime Minister by phone today and urged him to keep the positive momentum to get the Executive and Assembly back up and running without delay.

Speaking after a meeting with key business representatives with party colleagues in Belfast today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I have spoken to Rishi Sunak today by phone, and I welcomed the fact that a deal has been done and have told him to keep the positive momentum going to restore the Executive without any more delays.

“Sinn Féin has also met with key local business leaders today to discuss progress on making the Protocol work more smoothly with less bureaucracy, paperwork and costs.

“Our businesses need certainty and stability, and they are clearly hopeful that the deal struck between London and Brussels can secure that in the time ahead.

“It has been our firm view that any agreement must protect the all-island economy, prevent a hard border and safeguard continued access to the EU single market.

“The deal is done. People are now clearly focused on getting an Executive up and running and want all parties around the table working together to deliver for workers, families and local businesses.

“We need an Executive in place that will unlock the huge economic opportunities of the Protocol to create jobs, strengthen our local economy and help businesses to expand.

“It's time the DUP ended its blockade of the Executive and worked with the rest of us to fix the health service, tackle waiting lists and help businesses, workers and families who are struggling with rising costs.”