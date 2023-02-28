Sinn Fein will strengthen workers’ right in a restored Executive – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said the party will prioritise legislation to strengthen workers’ rights in a restored Assembly and Executive.

Writing on the An Phoblacht website, Declan Kearney said:

“The absence of an Executive has left public services and workers and families exposed to even more ruthless Tory cuts.

“People need an Assembly and Executive which will stand up for them and for public services.

“In a re-established Executive, Sinn Féin will prioritise legislation to make it easier for workers to join trade unions, participate in collective bargaining, improve job security, and end precarious working conditions.

“We will end the exploitative fire and rehire agenda and press for the transfer of wage setting powers to increase the minimum wage, and trade unions and employers will be consulted on industrial and economic policy.

“The restoration of the Executive and Assembly must be accompanied by financial investment which puts public finances on a stable and sustainable footing.

“Sinn Féin stands ready to lead that Executive that stands up for workers, families and public services.”