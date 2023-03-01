PayPal workers need urgent clarity following job cuts announcement - Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

Sinn Fein TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú, has said that workers at PayPal sites in Dundalk and Ballycoolin need urgent clarity as to who will be affected by the 62 jobs cuts announced at both sites this morning.

Deputy Ó Murchú added that he has also been advised that the company plans to close its site at the Xerox Technology Park in the County Louth town, with workers operating remotely from home, while the Ballycoolin site will be sold with workers moved to a smaller location in Dublin.

In addition, the company has said that around 120 workers who live in the North are being moved onto Northern employment contracts for tax reasons.

Teachta Ó Murchú said:

“I have received a number of contacts from PayPal staff members today about a meeting that took place at 10am which some sections were invited to and some were not.

“At this meeting, which lasted a short time, staff were informed that there would be 27 positions affected in Dundalk, while around 35 would be lost at Ballycoolin.

“PayPal has also told me that the Dundalk site is to close at the end of this month, with remaining staff working remotely and the Dublin site will be closed and staff here moved into a smaller site in the city.

“My first thoughts are with the people who have been advised their jobs are under threat. The fact that the company announced global redundancies of 2,000 a month ago means that there has been a lot of stress for the entire workforce who had been waiting to hear what was happening.

“I have been in touch with the IDA, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, and, of course, with PayPal.

“While I welcome the commitment to Ireland that PayPal has given, it is imperative that everything is done to keep the jobs that remain.

“The government must ensure that there is a skills audit carried out on those who are being made redundant to ensure that their transition into other suitable employment is as seamless as possible.

“In addition, the government needs to look at how 120 people who live in the North have been moved onto Northern employment contracts and how this will impact their social protection and state pension entitlements.”