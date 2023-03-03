Crime figures show the true pressure communities and Gardaí are facing daily – Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has reacted with concern to the increase in reported crime statistics, released earlier today by An Garda Síochána.

Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:

“These figures are very concerning. Communities want to have confidence that Gardaí have the resources required to protect them from crime, yet far too many people feel unsafe.

"A 76% increase in murders between 2021 and 2022 is to me an absolutely shocking statistic. Behind each figure is a victim, a family left with trauma, and a community reeling.

“The increase in incidents of domestic violence and sexual assault also makes it quite clear that Ireland still has a significant issue with gender based and sexual violence. These are particularly insidious crimes which often leave a victim isolated, and many still feel unable to report such a crime. I would encourage anyone who may be in this situation to approach their local Garda divisional protective unit who are skilled at listening and supporting these victims.

“I would also like to commend the tireless work of their Organised Crime Bureau who seized €32m worth of drugs in 2022.

“Drugs and organised crime are a scourge in many communities across Ireland. Despite the difficulties faced by Gardaí who are working under increased pressure caused by continued resignations, this level of drugs seized will no doubt have had a significant effect in frustrating the efforts of organised criminals to profit from the suffering of communities.

“While Gardaí are still detecting, investigating and solving a number of crimes, we cannot get away from the deepening retention and recruitment crisis being faced by Gardaí and the communities they work bravely to protect.

“Today’s crime statistics have shown a rise in almost all categories. When coupled with the increases in resignations in recent years, Fine Gael and their failure to provide Gardaí with adequate supports and resources are continuing to have a significant effect on communities who are left to pick up the pieces.

"The government needs to get to grips with policing. For far too long, communities and Gardaí have been let down by the government's failure to prioritise their needs. It's time for proper resources for Gardaí so that they can get on with their jobs of protecting communities."