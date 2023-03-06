Failure of Air Corps to follow Supreme Court Order "seriously concerning" - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has raised concern over reports that the Air Corps has failed to comply with a Supreme Court Order to hand over safety documents to a former member.

Gavin Tobin worked as an aircraft technician in the Air Corps and has an ongoing case against them in relation to his exposure to dangerous chemicals, during his eleven years of service.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I am deeply concerned that the Air Corps has failed to comply with a Supreme Court Order to provide Gavin Tobin with the necessary safety records as ordered by the Court. This is an alarming finding.

"The Minister for Defence has a responsibility to ensure that all branches of the Defence Forces provide a safe work environment for all of its members.

"There are clear indications that there have been remarkable instances of premature death due to illness, and that of members of the Air Corps succumbing to chronic illnesses, which can be linked to their exposure to dangerous chemicals.

"This issue has been dragging on through the courts for years. The primary reason for delays in achieving closure for the members of the Air Corps has been the failure to furnish important documentation.

"This has had the effect of muzzling public discourse on what is an important issue, with significant public interest.

"I am calling on the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin to give a commitment that his Department will do everything in its power to fulfil the order of the Supreme Court. This arduous legal battle for the former Air Corp members must be brought to an end.”