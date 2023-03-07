Threats to police officers families ‘absolutely despicable’ – Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said threats issued by the so-called ‘Arm na Poblachta’ to families of police officers are ‘despicable’ and said this group should disband.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“Reports that the ‘Arm na Poblachta’ group has issued threats to the families of police officers is absolutely despicable.

“They should publicly withdraw these disgraceful threats, any other threats against police officers, and any intended attacks against anyone. They should pack up and go. There is no place for these groups in our communities.

“Some of these groups are heavily involved in criminality and have strong links to loyalist gangsters and other criminal gangs whose actions are a scourge on our society.

“Anyone with information on the people behind these threats should pass it on to the police.”