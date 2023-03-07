Unregulated psychology and long waiting lists cause harm as highlighted by RTÉ Investigates - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has called for the protection and regulation of the psychology profession.

Teachta Cullinane was responding to the RTÉ Investigates programme on the failures of the current system after 15 years of inaction.

The TD for Waterford said that the current situation was avoidable and is leading to traumatic experiences for children and families who have been failed by the state.

He called on the Ministers for Health and for Higher and Further Education to ensure that workforce deficits are addressed through increased training places, and the proper regulation of the profession by CORU.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“Patients, particularly children, are being exposed to very harmful risks by the failure of successive Ministers to regulate the psychology profession. This has been delayed for 15 years.

“Unregulated psychology causes harm to patients and professionals. The situation we are in today was avoidable, but unfortunately children and families continue to be failed by the State.

“Combined with long public waiting lists, this is leading to traumatic experiences such as those highlighted by RTÉ.

“Patients are exposed to dishonest frauds, while qualified psychologists are exposed to reputational harm.

“The public healthcare system is failing to provide for children with additional needs – waiting lists for psychology, specialist disability services, and specialist mental health services are growing.

“This is creating space for fraudsters who are abusing and swindling families who are in need of help.

“The government must make this matter a priority, and both the Minister for Health and CORU, the regulatory body, need to move quickly to bring forward enforceable regulations.

“This work is difficult, but it has been 15 years since this work supposedly commenced. A keen focus must be put on this to protect and regulate private psychology.

“This must be followed with investment in psychology across further and higher education institutes, and in clinical placements, to expand the workforce to get these children the healthcare they deserve.”