Workers and families must feel benefits of gas price reductions - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said workers and families must feel the benefits of the cuts to Firmus gas prices set to kick in from April.

The East Derry assembly member also called on the British Government not to cut the Energy Price Guarantee that is in place to keep energy bills down.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“It’s welcome news that Firmus are set to reduce gas prices from April across the north.

“It’s crucial that ordinary people and families feel the benefits of this reduction in their bills as they continue to struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Therefore, I am calling on the British Government not to cut the current scheme to reduce energy bills any further.

"Workers, families and businesses are still dealing with the outworking of the disastrous Tory Budget in September with mortgages and loans going up, they do not need more pressure piled on just to fund big, wealthy corporations."