A restored Assembly must deliver for women - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has told an International Women’s Day event in Glasgow that a restored Assembly must better deliver for the needs of women.

Speaking from Glasgow at an event organised by Cairde na hÉireann, the Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Tonight was a welcome opportunity to reiterate the need for the Assembly and Executive to be up and running to advance equality for women.

“International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the huge achievements that have been made for women in society, but also the work that there still is to do.

"We must always be mindful of the work that we all need to do to improve representation for women from ethnic minority backgrounds, LGBT+ women, or women living with disabilities.

“I am proud that over half of Sinn Féin’s Assembly Team are women. As representatives, we will ensure that, in a restored Assembly, to work to deliver for women."