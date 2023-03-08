O’Neill announces reshuffle of Sinn Féin Assembly team

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has announced that the Sinn Féin Assembly team has been restructured with a sharp focus on delivery in the new mandate.

Michelle O’Neill has made the moves in preparation for a possible return to Assembly business.

Michelle O’Neill said,

“In consultation with MLAs, I am restructuring the Sinn Féin Assembly team to ensure we are ready for a resumption of Assembly business.

“Our MLAs and support staff team will be focussed on working together with other parties, trade unions, businesses and public services to deliver on health, housing, jobs and the issues which matter most to all our people.

“They will bring a refreshed and energetic approach to the business of the Assembly and, in particular, to the legislative programme, to deliver progressive and meaningful change.

“I am confident that with the refreshed Sinn Féin Assembly team, working with other MLAs in the Committees and the Assembly Chamber, we can provide the type of political leadership and delivery that was evident in the last months of the last Assembly mandate.

“The negotiations between the British government and the European Union are now complete and we have an agreement. It is now time to get back to work together for all.

“That is my commitment and the commitment of the Sinn Féin Assembly team.”