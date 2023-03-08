Boylan requests urgent meeting over Community Transport funding

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has requested an urgent meeting with the Department for Infrastructure over concerns of potential cuts to Community Transport.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"Sinn Féin is deeply concerned about the funding situation for Community Transport following the Department for Infrastructure’s decision to only extend funding for one month.

"Community transport provides an invaluable vital service to older people, those with disabilities, as well as the most isolated and vulnerable communities right across the north.

"It helps tackle social isolation, connect people to their communities and helps facilitate essential Hospital and GP visits. In my own area I can attest to Community Transports crucial service they provide for rural communities.

"The benefits this service brings cannot be overstated.

“Sinn Féin has requested an urgent meeting with the Department for Infrastructure urging them not to cut fun"Community Transport is a lifeline for so many people. It is very important that this service is protected.”