Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile welcomes unanimous support for motion to restore northern institutions

Sinn Féin’s leader in the Seanad, Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile, has welcomed the unanimous passing of a motion marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and calling for the re-establishment of the institutions in the north.

The motion received unanimous, cross party support in the Seanad yesterday evening.

Speaking today, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“I welcome the successful passing of this motion in the Seanad following a unanimous vote across parties. This shows the steadfast support that the Good Friday Agreement continues to hold, as a key guide for peace, inclusivity, partnership and rights.

“The motion called for the immediate restoration of the northern institutions. People in the north deserve effective, local government; that is what a majority of people, parties and businesses want. The DUP’s boycott of the institutions must end. All parties need to get back to the Executive table without delay, to get on with making the decisions that they were elected to deliver on: investing in healthcare, tackling the cost of living crisis and delivering good jobs.

“I want to thank everyone who took part in last night’s debate and commend the inclusive, thoughtful and heartfelt contributions which were shared. Through consensus and a genuine desire to find solutions that benefit everyone in the north, we can secure a better way forward for all communities.

"Last night the Seanad made an important and unanimous call for the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, in this 25th anniversary year, to be restored and for its full promise and commitment to be implemented.”