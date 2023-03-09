Seize the moment on economic opportunities – O’Neill tells business leaders

First Minister Elect Michelle O’Neill told business leaders today that now is the time to grasp the economic opportunities presented through access to the British and EU single markets.

Michelle O’Neill was speaking at an event organised by the Belfast Chamber of Commerce in the Europa Hotel. She said:

“I welcome the negotiated outcome agreed by the European Commission and Westminster government last week.

“We must now grasp our unique and unparalleled access to both the EU and British markets, which gives us real economic momentum and competitive advantage.

“The deal is now done. It is time to get back to business.

“There is a particular onus now on the DUP to get back on board and make politics work.

“The eyes of the world are on us as we mark 25 years in April of transformative peace on this island, and the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

“If we are to grasp these opportunities, we need a functioning Executive. And time is of the essence.

“A restored Executive will have three economic priorities, implementing the profound changes needed to turn round Invest NI, tackling skills shortages and providing affordable child care.

“Despite the challenges I’m genuinely optimistic about our ability to make progress on these issues.

“This is a moment for hope, a moment for pragmatism, a moment to put our shared economic interests ahead of party politics.

“This is a time to seize that moment.”