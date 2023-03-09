Government cruel decision to lift eviction ban will increase homelessness - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has said that the government’s cold and cruel decision to lift the eviction ban will drive more families into homelessness with nowhere to go.

The Donegal TD challenged Tánaiste Micheál Martin on the government’s decision in the Dáil today.

Teachta Doherty said:

“The government’s latest policy shift is to end the eviction ban that was helping to keep a roof over the heads of many workers and families.

“Many families, through no fault of their own, face eviction now because of this government’s decision.

“These are people who have paid their rent on time, month after month, year after year.

“Those being made homeless are being told by their local councils that they have no emergency accommodation for them.

“Today I raised a letter from a Dublin council to Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward, about a family with two children who presented as homeless.

“The council told them that there was no emergency accommodation for them in the local authority or the entire county of Dublin; and recommended that they present themselves to their local Garda station.

“This was when the eviction ban was in place.

“More people will be evicted and made homeless as a direct result of the government’s decision to lift the eviction ban.

“Today the Tánaiste failed to tell me and the Dáil where these families will go.

“This government has condemned families to eviction and homelessness with nowhere to go.”