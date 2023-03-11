Message in US will be one of hope and opportunity - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD, and Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill MLA, will travel to the United States next week to attend the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations hosted by President Biden in the White House, and the Speakers Lunch on Capitol Hill.

They will also participate in events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and brief the US Administration and senior Congressional leaders. They will also attend events with business leaders to promote significant investment opportunities in Ireland.

Ms. McDonald said:

“Our message in the US is one of hope and opportunity as we mark twenty-five years of the Good Friday Agreement; a peace accord that has transformed the entire country.

"The role of the US Administration was critical twenty-five years ago in achieving peace, just as it was critical throughout the negotiations on the Irish Protocol, and will be critical in the coming decade as we prepare for referenda on Irish Unity.

“With the eyes of the world on Ireland once again in the coming weeks, there is a huge opportunity to showcase our island and the societal and generational change that is underway.

"We have the youngest population in Europe with a highly skilled, educated and enormously productive workforce.

"Ireland is a hub for international talent. We are open for business, for collaboration and for progress.

"For many international partners, Ireland is the bridge to the European market and system.

"Its unique and unparalleled access to both the EU and British markets, along with a flourishing all-Ireland economy, gives the north real economic momentum and competitive advantage.

"But to turn that opportunity into jobs and investment requires a functioning Executive.

“With a deal done on the Protocol we believe that power-sharing can be restored in the coming weeks, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"It is time for the DUP to get back on board and work alongside the other parties.

“During the trip we will brief members of the US Administration and senior Congressional Leaders and attend events hosted by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, Georgetown University, IBEC and the newly appointed Special Envoy Joe Kennedy.”

Note to Editors:

Among the events the Sinn Féin leaders will attend are the following:

Monday 13th - Mary Lou McDonald will participate in a panel discussion organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Michelle O’Neill address to Brehon Law society in New York.

Wednesday 15th - Breakfast meeting with Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III, and a roundtable meeting with the Atlantic Council.

Thursday 16th - Mary Lou McDonald will brief Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.

Michelle O’Neill will address an event hosted by Georgetown University at 9.30am and address the Washington Press Club at 1.45pm (to be streamed online).

Friday 17th - Meet with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and briefing with the Ad-Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Attend Speakers Lunch on Capitol Hill and St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the White House.

During the week they will also attend the IBEC dinner in Washington, and the Ireland Fund event to honour Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, and Majority Leader in the US Senate Chuck Schumer.