British government must honour its commitment to replace EU funding in full - Archibald

The East Derry MLA said:

"As it stands, groups funded by the European Social Fund face a cliff-edge at the end of March, and jobs and services from which thousands in our communities benefit will be lost.

"Time is running out for these organisations, their workers and those who use their services.

“The British Government’s failure to fully replace lost EU funding is having a damaging impact on vital services.

"I am calling again on the British Government to fully replace this money and to act now to help these organisations facing a cliff-edge at the end of this month.

“Community and voluntary workers also need an Executive up and running without any delay.

“Sinn Féin has called for departments to step up and extend the existing funding they provide for a year on a pro-rata basis to provide some space to groups waiting on decisions, and to use that time to develop a longer-term scheme."