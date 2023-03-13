Vital holiday hunger payments must continue - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on the Department for Education to ensure families receive vital holiday payments over the Easter school holidays.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“Uncertainty over whether families will be paid holiday hunger payments over the Easter school holidays is deeply concerning.

“These payments are a lifeline for families that depend on free school meals and help ensure that children get a hot meal during school holidays.

“Many families are already struggling to put food on the table as living costs continue to rise, and stripping this payment away will only add to the hardship they face.

“The Department of Education must ensure that funding for this vital support is protected and is available to families over Easter.

“We need an Executive formed now and parties working together around the table to tackle holiday hunger, support families and legislate to end the constant cliff-edge over these payments.”