Help and support available for victims of Historical Institutional Abuse - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon is encouraging anyone who suffered historical institutional abuse in the north to reach out for help and support.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

"Many victims and survivors of institutional abuse aren't aware of the support that is out there for them, and the compensation that they are entitled to.

"The process of applying for compensation can be confusing, and it can be re-traumatising, but support is available through the Victims and Survivors Service and the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse.

"It is important that victims receive the compensation that they are entitled to, that is their right and I would encourage victims and survivors to come forward and avail of this support."