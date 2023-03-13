Executive needed to help families in need of care packages - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said an Executive is needed now to help families in need of care packages and to invest in the under-pressure health service.

Commenting on reports from the Department of Health that 2,780 people are waiting for a care package, the party’s social care spokesperson said:

“The sharp decline in the number of care packages delivered over the winter is deeply concerning and impacting on families who are badly in need of support to take care of their loved ones.

“With over 2,700 people on a waiting list, staff are also facing huge challenges due to lack of resources and understaffing. This needs to be urgently addressed.

“Families and health workers need a health minister in place and an Executive working together to invest in the health service, to hire more staff and tackle waiting lists now.”