O’Neill calls for restored Executive without delay as she welcomes Biden visit

First Minister Elect Michelle O’Neill said today she would be delighted to welcome the US President Joe Biden to Belfast to mark 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey informed the political parties a number of weeks ago that he has invited President Joe Biden to address the Assembly.

“Now that a presidential visit has been confirmed, I would be delighted to welcome President Biden to Belfast as we mark 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in a few weeks time.

“The United States has been a key partner for peace in Ireland and such a visit demonstrates its continued commitment, which is deeply valued.

“As the eyes of the world turn to our island once more, we must use this opportunity to attract economic Investment and create good jobs for our people.

“Now that agreement has been secured on the Brexit Protocol, we must keep political momentum going and restore the Executive without delay.

“There are huge opportunities before us which must be seized.”