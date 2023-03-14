British government must replace EU funding in full - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government must honour its commitment to replace EU funding in full.

The East Derry MLA was speaking after groups that currently receive European Social Fund (ESF) funding including the Community Sector Peer Group, NICVA, CO3 and NI Union of Supported Employment released a statement again emphasising the huge impact of its loss.

Caoimhe Archibald:

“The British Government’s failure to fully replace lost EU funding is having a damaging impact on vital services.

"As it stands, groups funded by the European Social Fund face a cliff-edge at the end of March, and jobs and services from which thousands in our communities benefit will be lost.

"Time is running out for these organisations, for their workers and importantly those who use their services.

"I am calling again on the British Government to fully replace this money and to act now to help these organisations facing a cliff-edge at the end of this month.

“Departments need to step up and extend the existing funding they provide for a year on a pro-rata basis to provide some space to groups waiting on decisions, and to use that time to develop a longer-term scheme.

“Community and voluntary workers also need an Executive up and running without any delay."