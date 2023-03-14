Government must tell the thousands of people facing eviction next month where they are supposed to live - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin to explain to the 3000 households and individuals facing eviction in April where they are supposed to live.

Deputy Ó Broin was speaking as he published the party’s motion calling on government to reverse its decision to end the ban on evictions.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil next Tuesday and be voted on next Wednesday.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin must tell the thousands of individuals and families who face being made homeless in April, as a result of the government’s decision to end the eviction ban, where they are supposed to live.

“It is blatantly clear that the government has no plan to deal with the 3000 eviction notices that the Residential Tenancies Board tell us will fall due in April, or the thousands more that will fall due in the coming months.

“The reality is there are families, single people and pensioners who will have nowhere to go.

“It is unacceptable that we have heard nothing from the Taoiseach or Tánaiste about what support those people will receive in the coming months.

“That is why the government must extend the ban on evictions.

“I urge all TDs, particularly independents and government backbenchers, who we know agree that it is wrong to end the ban on evictions, to support our motion next week.

“They can work with us to urge the government to see sense and extend the ban on evictions, and put in place an ambitious series of emergency measures in the months ahead to reduce the number of people becoming homeless and to increase and accelerate the supply of social and affordable homes.”

Sinn Féin’s motion can be read here.