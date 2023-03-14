Those injured and families of those killed by rubber and plastic bullets deserve to know truth - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said those injured and families of those killed by rubber and plastic bullets deserve to know the truth about why those bullets continued to be used against children.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The British Army knew from 1971 that rubber and plastic bullets were lethal and should not be used against children, yet they continued to use them.

“In fact, the RUC were firing plastic bullets from weapons that weren’t medically tested resulting in a high number of casualties and killings. Many of those killed and injured were children.

“For 50 years this information has been hidden from the public and courts, and at no stage did the British government disclose to courts that they shouldn’t be used against children.

“This would also have impacted on compensation cases for people injured by these weapons.

“Those injured and families of those killed by plastic bullets deserve to know the truth.

“The British government needs to come clean about their policy of continuing with the use of plastic bullets.”