Real priority is to provide the political leadership needed by our health service – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the health service urgently needs an Executive formed to address the worsening crisis in our hospitals and. In front-line care.

Speaking after a stark joint statement from Royal Colleges representing thousands of health workers, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“This is a stark warning from health worker representatives about the dire, and worsening, situation in our hospitals, GP services and across health and social care.

“Our health workers are burnt out and under huge pressure. They shouldn’t be forced onto the streets for fair pay and safe working conditions.

“Over 12 years of savage Tory cuts have decimated our health service and stripped money out of already underfunded and understaffed frontline services.

“Health workers need political leadership. They need an Executive formed immediately to fix the problems in our health service and to invest extra money to hire more doctors and nurses.

“The real priority for now is for all parties to get back around the Executive table and work together to prevent a collapse in our health service. Our health workers don’t have the luxury to wait any longer.”