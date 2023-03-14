MacManus inviting submissions from Irish stakeholders on new EU Protein Strategy
Chris MacManus, Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest, has today called for Irish stakeholders to begin submitting their input and feedback to the new EU Protein Strategy that will go through the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.
The Midlands Northwest MEP said:
“With the recent publication of the EU’s new protein strategy, and as the only Irish MEP on the AGRI committee with direct involvement in shaping the Strategy at this early stage, I am putting out a call to Irish stakeholders to send their submissions to my office.”
“Given the huge importance of the Irish agri-food sector for the Irish economy and rural Ireland, it is vital that the interests and potential of our family farmers is reflected in this strategy.”
“I am also meeting Emma Wiesner MEP, the legislative co-ordinator of this strategy, this week to express the Irish position.
“The many strands of the Irish agri sector, from tillage to livestock, whether its diary or meat, all have a valuable role to play in any EU or national protein strategy.”
“The new draft strategy can be accessed at: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/AGRI-PR-742624_EN.pdf and I invite staeholders to email their submissions to [email protected] by 12 noon on the 28th March.” ENDS