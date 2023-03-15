Tories should negotiate a fair pay settlement with public service workers now - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has backed calls on the British Government to negotiate with unions and deliver a fair pay settlement for public sector and civil service workers.

Speaking as Public and Communication Services Unions (PCS) workers staged a picket line outside the NIO offices at Erskine House today, the party spokesperson on workers’ rights said:

“Sinn Féin extends solidarity to all the public service workers on the picket line for fair pay and better working conditions.

“The British Chancellor should bring forward financial proposals in today’s budget to invest in public services and to ensure these workers receive a fair pay settlement.

“Sinn Féin made it clear to the British Government that the decision to freeze pay and its refusal to negotiate a deal with these workers was totally unacceptable.

“These civil servants played a vital role during the pandemic - they are essential workers. As a result of the rising cost of living and crippling energy bills, these workers and their families are having to endure unsustainable financial pressures simply to make ends meet. Sinn Féin supports their demand for fair pay.

“The Tories should negotiate with union representatives now, and ensure these essential workers get a fair pay deal without any more delays.”