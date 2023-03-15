Reduction in organised crime an indication of communities and Gardaí working together - Martin Kenny TD
Sinn Fein spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, has commended Gardaí for their work in targeting organised crime groups across the country.
His praise for the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) comes as media reports today indicate a reduction in gun seizers, murders linked to organised crime, and overall organised criminality in 2022.
Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:
“We are all more than aware of the scourge of organised crime across the country.
"For many years, every evening news bulletin would carry reports of at least one or two incidents related to organised crime.
"Areas of Dublin were hit particularly badly as feuds broke out between rival gangs, which spilled out onto the streets and threatened the safety of so many people.
“The work of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with the support of communities who are bravely standing against these despicable organised criminals, has clearly led to the reduction in gang activity in 2022 as reported today in national media.
“This is policing by consent and community policing working at its very best.
"While Gardaí and the DOCB do have their own intelligence gathering mechanisms, community cooperation has also been vital to assisting Gardaí in tackling organised criminality across the county.
“While I welcome the release of these figures, we cannot ignore the fact that so many communities are still struggling against the scourge of drug use and organised crime in their communities – particularly when organised criminals groom children to do their bidding.
"This is not a new phenomenon in disadvantaged communities, and we are seeing it right across both rural and urban areas.
“I would urge communities to continue supporting the work of Gardaí in targeting organised crime groups. Our communities, particularly our children, deserve to be safe and protected from this criminality."