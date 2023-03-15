Executive should be restored to support families with childcare – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said more must be done to cut childcare costs for families and remove barriers to employment.

Speaking from Washington today the party’s economy spokesperson renewed calls for a restored Executive to support families with childcare.

Conor Murphy said:

“Childcare is a huge issue for workers and families and can act as a barrier to parents going to work or advancing a career as often childcare costs eat up much of their pay.

“More needs to be done to cut the cost of childcare and make it affordable for parents and families. Developing a strategy to deliver this is essential and requires additional funding.

“While the British government’s budget does not address the continued financial pressures on our public services, there will be additional money for childcare. But without an Executive we cannot decide how this will be spent.

“Parents and children can’t wait. Childcare providers can’t wait. We need the Executive now. We need ministers in place and working together to deliver better public services, better childcare and to cut childcare costs for hard pressed families.”