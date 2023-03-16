Health and social workers entitled to fair pay and safe working conditions – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said health workers are entitled to a fair pay rise and safe working conditions.

Linda Dillon said:

“Health and social care workers are entitled to a fair pay rise and safe working conditions and I commend their determination and solidarity to achieve progress on these issues.

“They should never have had to take to the streets on picket lines in the depth of winter for fair pay and safe working conditions, particularly with the huge pressure they have faced over recent years.

“Any agreed outcome to negotiations in the absence of an Executive must include health and social care staff here.

“The British Government should have engaged with these workers and their unions months ago and they now need to invest more money in health and social care to tackle the crises right across our health service.

“This is also a clear onus on parties here to get back around the Executive table and work together to prevent a collapse in our health service. Our health workers can’t wait any longer.”