Time to get back to business, restore government and respect outcome of election – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called for the immediate restoration of the Executive and said huge opportunities to strengthen the economy and create better jobs must be seized.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The negotiation between the EU and the British government has concluded. It’s now time to move forward.

“We need the Assembly and Executive restored and parties working together to tackle the problems in our health service and deliver for workers, families and businesses.

“Ten months ago, the people voted in a democratic Assembly election, yet no power-sharing coalition government has yet been formed.

“The democratic outcome of that election must be respected.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish governments, the Stormont parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government which will support families and workers

“The Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee formally meets in London on 24 March to adopt the deal into EU law, and as we move to implementation stage it is imperative that the Good Friday Agreement institutions are fully restored.”