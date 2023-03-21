Treatment of Iceland workers unacceptable - Louise O'Reilly TD

Speaking this morning, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment, and Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said that the treatment of workers at the food retailer Iceland has been unacceptable.

Since the company sold its 27 stores to ‘The Project Point Technologies’ several workers have either not received wages owed and others have not received wages in full.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Over the past number of weeks, several Iceland staff have reached out to me regarding their employment situation since the company sold their 27 stores to ‘The Project Point Technologies’.

“These workers have alleged several workers have either not received wages owed and others have not received wages in full.

“Despite the best efforts of the workers they have not been able to receive any clarity regarding the current situation and they have been left in the dark about the company’s future operations.

“This is an unacceptable situation and requires immediate intervention by the Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment.

“These workers are owed wages and they deserve clarification on their futures and the future of the company’s operations in Ireland.

“I have written to the Director of ‘The Project Point Technologies’ seeking this information and I will be raising this matter in the Dáil today."