New EasyJet routes boost for local economy - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has welcomed the announcement that EasyJet will fly from Belfast City Airport to London/Luton and Manchester from this June and will operate up to four times a week.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome that EasyJet will expand their presence at Belfast City Airport by adding flights to London/Luton and Manchester from June this year. The flights will operate up to four times a week, flying on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“This has the potential to create jobs and will be a boost to the local economy, as well as enhancing tourism and business potential in terms of connecting the north of Ireland.

“This is a boost to optimising the airport's role in the regional economy and as a major asset to our local transport and economic infrastructure.”